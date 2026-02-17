Ukraine, Russia set for peace talks in Geneva with US mediation

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume in Geneva on Tuesday, with the United States acting as mediator.



The latest discussions follow two rounds of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi in January and early February, as diplomats seek to find a path to an end to the conflict, almost four years on from the Russian invasion.



US special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to attend the talks on a busy day in Geneva, with Iran and the US holding separate negotiations in the Swiss city on Tuesday.



According to the Kremlin, Russia is aiming to discuss the disputed territorial issues with Ukraine during the two-day talks.



However, a solution to the war in Ukraine is not yet in sight. Kiev is refusing to relinquish the territories demanded by Russia, including those in the Donetsk region that Ukraine still controls.



Ukraine is believed to be seeking a partial ceasefire on attacks on the country's energy facilities after weeks of attacks that have left millions of Ukrainians without power, water and heating in a brutally cold winter.



Kremlin representative Vladimir Medinsky is back at the table for the first time this year after his absence in Abu Dhabi.



Bilateral talks on Russian-American economic relations are also due to take place in Geneva at the same time, the Kremlin has said.



Moscow has stated that it wants to end its war on Ukraine, but only on its own terms. Ukraine has so far rejected Russia's demands as unacceptable.

