Trump pushes for voter ID mandate ahead of midterms

US President Donald Trump said Friday that voter identification rules will be in place for the November midterm elections regardless of whether Congress signs off on them.

"There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also criticized congressional Democrats for election policy, accusing them of opposing voter identification and citizenship verification requirements.

"The reason is very simple — They want to continue to cheat in Elections," he said, without providing evidence.

The president added that he has explored new legal arguments to justify imposing voter identification requirements, even without congressional approval.

Trump also called for proof of US citizenship to vote and said mail-in ballots should be eliminated, with limited exceptions for military service members, voters with disabilities, illness or those traveling.

In a separate post, Trump signaled he may pursue executive action if Congress does not act.

"We cannot let the Democrats get away with no voter ID any longer ... If we can't get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this scam is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order," he said.