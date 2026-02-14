China’s top diplomat urges EU to engage Russia over Ukraine war

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday emphasized the importance of EU's participation in peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, urging Europe to be "not on menu" but the "table."

Asked what China could do to convince Russia end its war on Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference, Wang said: "Europe should not watch this from the sidelines. Right here, in Munich last year at that time United States had started engagement with Russia, and Europe seemed to be left watching from the sidelines ... Europe has every right to participate in the negotiation in due course. ... Europe should not be on the menu, but should be at the table."

He added that "China is not a party directly involved," and promotes dialogue for peace.

"Now we're seeing that Europe has come up with the courage to talk with Russia," he said, urging Europe to come up with new ideas and plans.

The three-day annual conference began on Friday and brings together dozens of heads of state and government, ministers and senior officials from around the world.