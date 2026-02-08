India, Malaysia agree to bolster defense, trade, energy cooperation

India and Malaysia on Sunday agreed to bolster cooperation in defense and security, trade and investment, digital economy, energy and agriculture, in addition to further expand a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed ways to improve cooperation in science and technology, agriculture, health, education, culture, tourism, youth exchanges and people-to-people contacts, in addition to regional and global developments of mutual interest, said a joint statement at the culmination of a two-day visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia.

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Both leaders agreed to enhance trade facilitation and explore expanded potential in diverse areas, including semiconductors, digital economy, and industrial collaboration.

Emphasizing the importance of the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (MICECA) and the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), the two leaders encouraged industries on both sides to further facilitate the invoicing and settlement of trade in local currencies.

The two sides also agreed to deepen cooperation in food security and nutrition, particularly in the trade of staple commodities, while respecting each country's domestic policies.

Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to remain a reliable supplier of sustainable palm oil.

The two prime ministers "unequivocally and strongly" condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and called for "zero tolerance of terrorism and for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner."

In 2025, the bilateral trade between the two countries reached $18.59 billion.

There are approximately 2.75 million people of Indian origin in Malaysia, constituting about 9% of Malaysia's total population, according to the High Commission of India.



