Trump blasts 2026 Grammys, threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein joke

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Truth Social, calling the ceremony "the worst" and "unwatchable," and threatened to sue host Trevor Noah over what he described as a "false and defamatory" joke linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump posted his criticism shortly after the event, focusing much of his anger on Noah, whom he compared unfavorably to Jimmy Kimmel and described as a "total loser" who should have been fact-checked.

His reaction centered on a joke Noah made while presenting the Song of the Year award to Billie Eilish.

"Song of the Year -- that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein's island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton," Noah said.

Trump rejected the remark as untrue, saying he could not speak for former President Bill Clinton but insisted he has never visited Epstein's island or anywhere near it.

He claimed no such accusation had ever been made against him before, "not even by the mainstream media," and argued that the joke crossed the line into defamation.

The US president said he would pursue legal action, vowing to send his lawyers after Noah and seek "major damages."

He also referenced a past legal victory involving ABC's George Stephanopoulos, using a mocking nickname for the anchor, and suggested that CBS could confirm how such cases end.

Trump ended his post with a warning that he planned to "have some fun" with Noah.

The outburst quickly reignited online discussion about Trump's past association with Epstein, amid renewed attention driven by recent document releases and longstanding allegations, which Trump has repeatedly denied.



