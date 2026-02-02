GERMANYS GAS RESERVES DROP AMID FREEZING TEMPERATURES

Germany's natural gas storage facilities have plunged amid freezing temperatures, spurring opposition calls for urgent measures to avert potential shortages.

Storage facilities stood at 32.9% capacity as of Feb. 1, 2026-a steep drop from 56.4% at the same point last year and about 57% in late December 2025. The drop comes as Germans increase heating during one of the coldest winters in recent years.

Michael Kellner, the opposition Green Party's energy policy spokesman, blasted the government for being "poorly prepared" and cautioned about possible shortages ahead.

"We are shivering our way through this winter," he told public broadcaster ARD late Sunday, adding that the ministry should now call for gas savings to head off a larger crisis.

But Economy Minister Katherina Reiche downplayed the concerns over depleted reserves. "We monitor the situation daily-there is no reason for concern," she said on the sidelines of a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Reiche highlighted Germany's capacity to import liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from overseas, expressing confidence the country would get through winter without problems.

Germany has grappled with sustainable energy supplies since cutting off Russian imports after the Russia-Ukraine war erupted in 2022. Russia had provided nearly 55% of Germany's natural gas and 35% of its crude oil before the conflict.

The country has since turned to alternatives from Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium-at elevated prices. Major ports in Belgium and the Netherlands handle LNG arrivals, which are then piped to Germany. The bulk of Germany's LNG imports comes from the US.



