Trump says Iran 'seriously talking' to US

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran is "seriously talking" with the US, and he hopes it will result in "something that's acceptable."

"Certainly, I can't tell you that, but we do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction. I hope they negotiate something that's acceptable," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked if he made a final decision on Iran.

"Some people think that some people don't make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory with no nuclear weapons, and said they should do that, but I don't know that they will. But they are talking to us, seriously talking to us," he added.