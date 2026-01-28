Sweden plans to lower age of criminal responsibility to 13 for serious crimes

The Swedish government announced plans to lower the age of criminal responsibility, allowing 13-year-olds to be sentenced to prison for the most serious offenses, including murder, aggravated bombings, aggravated weapons offenses and aggravated rape.

The law, set to take effect in July, will initially apply for five years, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said at a press conference Monday, according to the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

Under the legislation, a 13-year-old convicted of murder could face 1-3 years in prison while a 14-year-old could face 3-4 years, with courts retaining discretion in individual cases.

"We are not talking about a general reduction but a reduction for the most serious crime," Strommer said, adding that attempts, preparation and abetment of such crimes will also be included.

Less severe offenses, such as transporting a weapon, will primarily result in youth supervision.

The government's proposal also includes changes for older teenagers.

The penalty discount for 15-17-year-olds would be reduced, while the maximum sentence for 15-17-year-olds would increase from 14 to 18 years. Life imprisonment will remain unavailable.

"It's about protecting society," the minister said.

The plans have faced criticism from Sweden's Prison and Probation Service, police and the Prosecution Authority, who warned of potential risks.

Strommer said the government carefully evaluated these concerns but concluded that inaction posed greater risks.





