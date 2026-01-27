Trump says tariffs on South Korean goods to rise to 25%

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was raising US tariffs on goods from South Korea, including cars and pharmaceuticals, from 15% to 25%.



Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the move was due to "South Korea's Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the United States."



"President Lee [Jae Myung] and I reached a Great Deal for both Countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms while I was in Korea on October 29, 2025. Why hasn't the Korean Legislature approved it?" Trump asked.



"Because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%," he added.



The South Korean presidential office said in a press notice that there has been no official notification or explanation of the details from the U.S. government so far," news agency Yonhap reported.



Trump had originally threatened tariffs of 25% on goods from South Korea before a rate of 15% was agreed in July and October 2025.



South Korea also announced last year that it would invest $350 billion in the US over several years.



South Korea exports large numbers of cars to the US, including the Kia and Hyundai brands, as well as semiconductors and electronics.