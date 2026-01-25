Kangaroos cause crash in last stage of Tour Down Under

Several riders fell in the last stage of the Tour Down Under on Sunday when two kangaroos crossed the course hitting some of the world's top cyclists in the Adelaide Hills.



Australia's Jay Vine, the UAE Team Emirates leader, managed to win the overall competition despite being among the riders who fell down when kangaroos crossed the course with 95 kilometres remaining in the fifth and final stage of the competition.



"Two of them blasted through the peloton," Vine said of the kangaroos, saying the animals are the most dangerous thing about riding in Australia. "Luckily I am ok."



Visma's Matthew Brennan ended up taking the stage with a gutsy finish.



Vine's Danish teammate Mikkel Bjerg was injured in the incident with the marsupials and did not finish the stage.



