Trump says hand bruise due to aspirin, not injury

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a visible bruise on his left hand resulted from the blood-thinning effects of aspirin, not from any serious injury.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One following his return from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said he had "bumped a table," which caused the bruise.

He added that his daily intake of aspirin made him more prone to bruising.

"They say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising," he said. "I take the big aspirin."

Trump said his doctor had advised against the higher dosage, but he insisted.

"The doctor said: 'You don't have to take that, sir. You're very healthy.' I said: 'I'm not taking any chances.'"

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the incident, stating that Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table during the Board of Peace announcement.

Trump, who is 79, previously told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month that he takes more aspirin than his doctors recommend because he wants "nice, thin blood pouring through my heart."

Leavitt had previously said in the summer that hand bruises were also caused by extensive handshaking.

Trump is the second-oldest US president in history, after Joe Biden, who left office at 82.