Orban responds to Zelenkyy criticism, saying he 'crossed a line'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy "crossed a line," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, responding to the Ukrainian president's latest criticism directed at him, as well as Europe for not standing united as a great power.

"Yesterday in Davos, President Volodymr Zelenskyy crossed a line. There is nothing new in the fact that, as elections approach in Hungary, he once again placed the Hungarian government, and me personally, in his sights," Orban said on US social media company X.

"What was surprising, however, was that in his speech he also criticised every other European leader. He says the support sent to Ukraine is insufficient, the weapons are insufficient, and Europe's determination is insufficient," he added.

Orban's remarks came a day after Zelenskyy warned that Europe is divided, and unprepared to become a "truly global power" and take lead in defending freedom worldwide.

Speaking in Davos on Thursday, the Ukrainian president urged stronger US security guarantees, while cautioning Europe risks reacting too slowly to security threats.

"Instead of becoming a truly global power, Europe remains a beautiful but fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers," Zelenskyy said, adding that Europe "looks lost trying to convince the US president to change."

Zelenskyy also took aim directly at the Hungarian leader during his address, saying "every 'Viktor' who lives off European money while trying to sell out European interests deserves a smack upside the head."

Orban also criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's latest proposals on Ukraine, claiming Brussels had accepted all of Kyiv's demands.

He cited a roadmap presented by von der Leyen that, according to Orban, includes up to $800 billion in support for Ukraine, accelerated EU accession by 2027, and long-term assistance extending to 2040.

"This is where things stand. President Zelenskyy has things all backwards, yet the Brusselians are eager to pay up," the Hungarian premier said.

Orban, who has long criticized European funding for Ukraine and has opposed the country's bid to join the EU, announced that Hungary would launch a national petition to send "a clear message to Brussels" that "we will not pay."

Parliamentary elections in Hungary are due on April 12.



