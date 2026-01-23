Japanese premier dissolves lower house for snap election in February

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the lower house of parliament Friday, paving the way for a snap general election on Feb. 8, Kyodo news agency reported.

Takaichi's Cabinet approved the dissolution of the 465-seat House of Representatives.

A party or coalition needs at least 233 seats in the lower house of Japan's bicameral parliament to elect a prime minister.

While prime ministers have the authority to dissolve the lower house, this marks the first dissolution at the start of a regular session in 60 years.

With the dissolution, a short campaign period for the election has effectively begun.

Takaichi has justified the decision by stating the need to seek a direct public mandate for her premiership, which began in October 2025, and for the new ruling coalition formed that same month.

The coalition, formed by the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, holds a slim majority in the lower house and remains a minority in the House of Councilors.

However, her decision to set the polls just 16 days after the lower house's dissolution has been criticized for leaving voters little time to assess competing policy proposals.

Opposition parties also criticized her for calling an election before parliament's enactment of an initial budget for fiscal 2026, accusing her of putting politics first.

The previous lower house election was held in October 2024.






