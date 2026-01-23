Informal peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, US begin in Abu Dhabi

Informal trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US have begun in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, according to media reports on Friday.

Citing remarks by Ukraine's Presidential Office to journalists, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that there is no official start time for the talks, though some teams are already on site and are holding informal discussions.

It also reported that Ukraine's presidential communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, explained the talks to be conversations involving "various representatives," while not clarifying further.

Earlier, Sky News reported that the negotiations, supposed to be the first direct trilateral peace talks since the start of the Moscow-Kyiv war in February 2022, are underway, though it further noted it is not yet certain if the Ukrainian and Russian sides are in the same room.



