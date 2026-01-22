Trump pledges peace in Gaza as Gaza Peace Board signed

As the signing for the Gaza Peace Board took place, US President Donald Trump said, "We will extinguish the fire in Gaza."

While signatures were being added for the Gaza Peace Board, Trump commented, "Everyone here has done a fantastic job."

"WE ARE HALTING THE CONFLICTS IN GAZA"

President Trump stated, "We ended wars that lasted decades. We stopped a war about to start between nuclear powers like India and Pakistan.

In nine months, we ended eight wars, including the one between Cambodia and Thailand.

We halted wars that lasted 20–30 years." Regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, the US President said, "We are stopping the conflicts in Gaza; we will extinguish the fire. Hamas will keep its promise." Trump also commented, "I also met with Syrian President Ahmed Shara.

Great progress is being made. He is really working very hard, and I believe he will be able to put a lot together." Trump added, "I received commitments from almost all NATO allies to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP. Everyone except Spain. I don't know what's happening in Spain—why don't they want to do it? I guess they just want to benefit for free."

He continued, "This may be the most important institution ever established in human history. Being its President is a great honor. Every country wants to be part of this process. The Peace Board consists of very important world leaders."