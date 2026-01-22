Russia says 3 killed, 8 injured in Ukrainian drone attack in Krasnodar

Three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on port facilities in Russia's Krasnodar region, a special regional emergency task force said Wednesday.

In a statement on Telegram, it said eight people were also injured and a fire broke out at the terminals in the village of Volna, with four fuel storage tanks catching fire.

"The number of fatalities as a result of the attack on the port terminals in the settlement of Volna has increased to three, with the number of injured rising to eight," it said.

Response efforts involved 29 pieces of equipment and 97 people, including emergency services personnel, it said.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine launched a massive drone attack and 69 drones were shot down.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said Russia attacked a shopping mall in the Zaporizhzhia region, without specifying the damage caused.

Independent verification of claims of both side is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.