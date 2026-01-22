CHINA DISMISSES TRUMPS DOUBTS ON ITS RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK

China Thursday dismissed US President Donald Trump's remarks about Beijing's renewable energy framework and said its efforts in addressing climate change and promoting the global development and application of renewable energy are "evident to all."

On Wednesday, Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that "China makes almost all the windmills and yet I haven't been able to find any wind farms in China" and that "China sells them to the stupid people that buy them."

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Beijing has established the world's "most comprehensive carbon reduction policy framework and the largest renewable energy system," local English daily Global Times reported.

Beijing has "actively shared the fruits of its green development with the international community," Guo told reporters in Beijing.

As a responsible major developing country, Guo said that China is willing to work with all parties to continue advancing the global green and low-carbon transition and jointly build a "clean and beautiful world."

On Trump's remarks that he is committed to ensure that the US will remain "the crypto capital of the world," Guo said Beijing has "always been actively carrying out multilateral and bilateral monetary and financial cooperation, participating in global macroeconomic policy coordination and the formulation of international financial rules."