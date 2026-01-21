Trump warns Iran that it would be 'blown up' if he’s assassinated

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday that his country would respond forcefully if Tehran acts on alleged assassination threats against him.

"They shouldn't be doing it, but I've left notification. Anything ever happens, we're going to blow the whole — the whole country is going to get blown up," he said in an interview with NewsNation, responding to a question about continued threats from Iran's leadership.

Trump said former President Joe Biden "should have said something" when similar statements were first made, arguing that past leaders failed to respond forcefully.

"If they were making that threat to somebody even, not even a president, but somebody like they did with me, I would absolutely hit them so hard," he said.

"I have very firm instructions — anything happens, they're going to wipe them off the face of this earth," Trump added.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests since late December sparked by the rial's steep devaluation, soaring inflation and high food prices, with demonstrations spreading from Tehran to several cities.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Monday, at least 4,029 people have been killed, more than 26,000 arrested and over 5,800 injured during the unrest.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "armed rioters."

Trump has repeatedly threatened to "hit hard" if protesters were killed but later commended Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of scheduled executions.



