Trump: United Nations 'never lived up to its potential'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again criticized the United Nations, saying it is not living up to its potential.



"The UN just hasn't been very helpful," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I'm a big fan of the UN potential, but it has never lived up to its potential."



"I believe you got to let the UN continue, because the potential is so great," he said when asked whether he wanted to replace the UN with his Board of Peace, launched as part of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant organization Hamas.



Trump also claimed that "the UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled. I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them. They should be able to settle those wars. They don't."



The Republican president has repeatedly claimed that his administration had ended eight wars in the first year of his second presidential term and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.



The Board of Peace was initially launched as part of the US-brokered peace plan for the Gaza Strip, with the body supposed to oversee a transitional government.



Diplomats who have seen the board's charter have told dpa it is an undisguised challenge to the UN, which Trump has repeatedly criticized as dysfunctional.



There are now indications that the United States wishes to considerably expand the board's mandate from Gaza into promoting stability and resolving conflicts worldwide.



The draft charter stipulates that Trump will chair the board's council and that only heads of state and prime ministers invited by him can be members.

