Trump says he will not attend G7 emergency meeting in Paris

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would not travel to Paris for a proposed emergency meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, citing doubts about French President Emmanuel Macron's political future.

"No, I wouldn't do that," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing when asked whether he would still go to Paris for a G7 emergency meeting as offered by Macron.

"Because, you know, Emmanuel is not going to be there very long. And, you know, there's no longevity there. He's a friend of mine. He's a nice guy. I like Macron, but he's not going to be there very much longer," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump on his Truth Social platform shared a private text message from Macron, who told the US president that he could set up a meeting in Paris on Thursday afternoon following the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland.

"I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins…Let us have a dinner together in Paris on thursday before you go back to the us," according to the screenshots posted by Trump with the caption: "Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France."



