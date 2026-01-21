TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MEET WITH UKRAINES ZELENSKY ON WEDNESDAY IN DAVOS

Trump says he will meet with Ukraine's Zelensky on Wednesday in Davos

US President Donald Trump said he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky later Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"I'm dealing with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, and he wants to make a deal.

"I believe I'm dealing with President Zelensky, and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting him today. He might be in the audience right now," Trump said at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump said there is a "bloodbath" in Ukraine and "that's what I want to stop."

"It's a horrible war ... They'll exceed World War Two. The numbers are staggering. How many people they've lost? ...Ukraine and Russia lost just tremendous amounts," he said.