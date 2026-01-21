Trump likely to serve as lifetime chairman of 'Board of Peace': US

US President Donald Trump is likely to serve as chairman of the "Board of Peace" on Gaza for life, according to a US official.

"The chairmanship can be held by President Trump until he resigns it," the US official said, adding that "a future US president, however, may choose to appoint or designate the United States' representative to the board," ABC News reported on Wednesday.

The body's proposed charter states, "Donald J. Trump shall serve as inaugural Chairman of the Board of Peace," but it does not mention the office of the US presidency or set any fixed term.

The charter further stipulates that countries which voluntarily accept an invitation to join the board would be granted a three-year membership, while lifetime membership would be contingent upon contributing $1 billion in cash to the Board of Peace within the first year.

The US official reiterated that any contributions to the board would be voluntary and should not be interpreted as a prerequisite or entry fee to the membership.

If the member states choose to make financial contributions, the board will "implement the highest financial controls and oversight mechanisms," the official added.

"Funds will sit only in approved accounts at reputable banks (with CFO due diligence; Executive Board approval), and payments will require the right multi-signatory approval threshold … and supporting documentation. Oversight is enforced through an Audit & Risk subcommittee and an independent annual external audit with published financials," the official said.

The US is expected to announce its official list of members in the coming days. Several countries have said they received invitations to join the board in recent days, including Türkiye, Argentina, Belarus, Canada, Australia, Egypt, Hungary, Pakistan, Jordan, Israel, India, and Russia.



