NATO is 'not very strong' if it does not have US: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that NATO has become stronger under his leadership while emphasizing that the military alliance depends heavily on the US for its effectiveness.

Speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, Trump was asked whether he remains committed to keeping the US in NATO.

"I've had such a good relationship. I've made it so much better, so much stronger. It's so good. Now NATO is so much stronger," Trump said.

While expressing general support for the alliance, Trump also voiced criticism of its past actions, much of which he said predated his time in office.

"I don't agree with a lot of the things they've done, but that was done before I got there. I think NATO has been good. Sometimes it's overrated ... but we have a strong NATO. When I came here, we had a weak NATO. ... If NATO doesn't have us, NATO is not very strong," he said.