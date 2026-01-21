NATO chief says Ukraine must remain top priority over Greenland dispute

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that while territorial disputes such as Greenland must be addressed "in an amicable way," the main priority for the alliance remains Ukraine.

Speaking at a panel session at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte emphasized that European and US security hinges on continued support for Kyiv amid ongoing Russian attacks.

"On Greenland, because we have to make sure that that issue gets solved in an amicable way. But the main issue is not Greenland. Now, the main issue is Ukraine," he said.

On recent tensions between Europe and the US, Rutte said he is working "behind the scenes" to diffuse disagreements and stressed that public commentary could hinder diplomatic efforts.

"I'm also a little bit worried that he might drop the ball focusing so much on these other issues. And as we speak, Russian missiles and Russian drones are attacking the energy infrastructure in Ukraine," he added.

Rutte warned that while diplomatic efforts and financial support, including the EU-led €90 billion ($105 billion) package, are important, the immediate focus should remain on ensuring Ukraine has the resources to defend itself.

"Focus in Ukraine should be our number one priority, and then we can discuss on all the issues, including Greenland. But it should be Ukraine first, because it is crucial for our European and US security," he said.

Highlighting NATO's integrated defense structure, Rutte stressed that Europe must continue to strengthen its capabilities alongside the US, noting that American forces remain heavily invested in European defense.

He reiterated that NATO's collective security relies on strong transatlantic cooperation and that European countries have stepped up defense spending in response to US expectations.

"I have no doubt the US will come to the rescue here, we will come to the rescue of the US, and we need each other for our collective protection," Rutte said, underlining that NATO is a fully integrated alliance.





