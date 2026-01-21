Kremlin says Putin to meet US envoy Witkoff in Moscow on Thursday

 Contact Us
The Kremlin confirmed Vladimir Putin will meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow on Thursday to discuss potential resolutions to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Published January 21,2026
The Kremlin on Wednesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Thursday.

"We expect such a meeting tomorrow. It is on the president's schedule," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency TASS.

"We'll be seeing the Russians, Jared (Kushner) and I, sometime on Thursday evening," Witkoff earlier told CNBC, referring to US President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Both Steve and Kushner have held multiple meetings with Putin, as well as Ukrainian delegations, aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.