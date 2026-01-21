European cities see violent protests by supporters of YPG/SDF terror group

Supporters of the YPG/SDF terrorist group staged violent protests Tuesday across several European countries after the Syrian Army continued its advance to take control of Hasakah and Ayn al-Arab under an agreement reached with the Damascus administration.

Acting on calls made by the group across Europe, protesters confronted police with stones, fireworks and other objects while damaging public property in multiple cities.

In Switzerland, police intervened against an unauthorized march by YPG/SDF supporters in Zurich.

Demonstrators carrying symbols of the terrorist group threw stones and other objects at police, who used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Some protesters were seen wearing masks and public property was damaged.

Similar demonstrations were held in Bern, Lausanne and Geneva to protest the Syrian Army's advance.

In the UK, a group of YPG/SDF supporters gathered at the entrance of Downing Street in London.

The group later marched to Parliament, staging a sit-in at an intersection in front of the building.

After police warnings, protesters were redirected back to Downing Street.

Police prevented an attempted march toward Trafalgar Square, and following a brief scuffle, the demonstration ended.

In France, YPG/SDF supporters in Paris targeted police with fireworks, prompting officers to respond with pepper spray.

Another demonstration took place at Invalides Square.

In Strasbourg, masked protesters held an unauthorized demonstration carrying symbols of the terrorist organization.

When the group attempted to march toward the US Consulate, they threw stones and objects at police, who responded with pepper spray.

Meanwhile, Berlin police reported that shortly after midnight, a group of around 40 people threw paint at the iron fences of Türkiye's Embassy on Tiergarten Street.

The attackers also wrote a slogan on the sidewalk and threw several smoke bombs before fleeing into Tiergarten Park.

Police detained two individuals aged 19 and 20 in connection with the incident.

The investigation is being conducted by state security units.

The attack is suspected to have been carried out by supporters of the YPG/SDF terrorist group.

Early Tuesday, the Syrian presidency said a "mutual understanding" had been reached with the SDF on the future of eastern Hasakah province as of 8 p.m. local time (1700GMT).

Under the deal, the SDF was given "four days for consultations" to prepare "a detailed plan for practical integration of the areas," it said.

The deal followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the SDF of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year ago.



