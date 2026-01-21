Death toll in Iran protests rises to 4,519, says US-based rights group

The number of confirmed deaths during nationwide protests in Iran has risen to 4,519, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Tuesday.

At least 26,314 people have been arrested while 5,811 others sustained serious injuries as the demonstrations entered their 24th day, according to data compiled by HRANA.

The agency said 9,049 additional deaths are still under investigation.

HRANA noted that the figures were recorded amid widespread internet shutdowns, heavy security pressure and restricted access to information, warning that the actual toll could be significantly higher.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "armed rioters," who have carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to "hit hard" if protesters were killed but later commended Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of scheduled executions.






