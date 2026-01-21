China extends support to UN-centered system over Trump’s ‘board of peace’

China Wednesday pushed back on idea US President Donald Trump's "board of peace" might replace the UN, stressing central role of the world body in international affairs.

"As for the UN, China has always practiced true multilateralism. No matter how the international situation changes, China firmly upholds the UN-centered international system, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

Guo was replying to questions on Trump's statement that the UN should continue to exist, but suggesting the "board of peace" might replace the world body, according to Beijing-based daily Global Times.

Last week on Friday, the White House announced the formation of the board to "play an essential role in fulfilling" the 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

"The UN just hasn't been very helpful. I am a big fan of the UN potential but it has never lived up to its potential," Trump told reporters Tuesday at a White House briefing, when asked if he wants his board of peace to replace the UN.

"I believe you got to let the UN continue because the potential is so great," he added.

When asked whether he wants his board of peace to replace the UN, Trump replied: "well, it might."



Trump said the UN should have "settled every one of the wars that I settled."

The US president has credited efforts of his administration, over the past year, to halt hostilities between nations including Thailand, Cambodia, India, Pakistan as well as in Africa.

Under the board of peace, the US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.

Trump has invited many foreign leaders and several nations to join the board, including Russia and China.





