Türkiye denies ISIS release with Syrian support

The claim that ISIS terrorists were released by the Syrian army with Turkish support during recent developments in Syria is "entirely unfounded," Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation said on Monday.

"It is a well-known and indisputable fact that Türkiye is the country that has carried out the strongest fight against ISIS in the region and has dealt the most significant blows to the ISIS terrorist organization to date," the center said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It called on the public, along with "our friendly and brotherly countries and neighbours with whom we have shared the same geography and many common values for centuries," to not give credence to "such unfounded allegations."



