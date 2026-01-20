"81 ISIS detainees recaptured after release by SDF from prison in Hasakah"

Syria's Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday the recapture of 81 out of 120 ISIS (Daesh) detainees that were released by the SDF group from the al-Shaddadi prison in the northeastern Hasakah province.

In a series of statements, the ministry had said earlier that the YPG/SDF terrorist organization was responsible for the release of ISIS terrorists.

The ministry noted that "following the escape of 120 ISIS terrorists from the prison in al-Shaddadi, the Syrian Army and special operations units affiliated with the Interior Ministry entered the city of al-Shaddadi."

"Army and Interior Ministry forces conducted a comprehensive search and sweep operation in and around the city of al-Shaddadi. During the operation, 81 ISIS terrorists were apprehended. The search for the remaining ISIS members continues," it said.

On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of the SDF into state institutions.

Under the deal, the SDF will withdraw its military formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian state.

The agreement also provides for the integration of SDF military and security personnel into the Syrian ministries of defense and interior following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.

The announcement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the SDF of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year ago.