Iran warns US against 'aggression,' says it seeks ‘neither escalation nor confrontation’

Iran's deputy UN envoy on Thursday warned the United States against any aggressive actions, emphasizing that it seeks neither escalation nor confrontation as tensions over recent unrest in the country continue.

Criticizing Washington's position against Iran, Gholamhossein Darzi, at an emergency session of the UN Security Council, said that "it is shameful that the US regime transferred this esteemed body to a scene for theatre and show for baseless accusation and a statement that is in line with the United States regime in dismantling and disgracing the United Nations system."

Accusing the US of misrepresenting the situation to hide its involvement, Darzi said, "It is deeply regrettable that the representative of the US regime, who requested this meeting, has today resorted to lies, distortion of facts and deliberate misinformation to conceal his country's direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran to violence."

He described the protests, which began Dec. 28, as initially peaceful, but argued that they were "deliberately hijacked by organized armed groups and transformed into violent riots."

Darzi further criticized Washington for attempting to use the unrest as a pretext for intervention, calling the US request for the meeting "shameful to conceal their direct complicity in the crime their missionaries have committed against our nations from 8 to 10 January as part of Israel's malicious attempt to drag America into another war of aggression against Iran."

"Any threat to use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran under any pretext, including claims of protecting protesters or supporting the Iranian people constitute a grave and manifest violation of international law and the UN Charter," he warned.

Darzi further emphasized Iran's position and said, "Iran seeks neither escalation nor confrontation, however, any act of aggression, direct or indirect, will be met with a decisive, proportionate and lawful response … This is not a threat."

"It is a statement of legal reality. Responsibility for all consequences will rest solely with those who initiate such unlawful act," he added.



