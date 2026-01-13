Medvedev jokes Greenland could join Russia if Trump does not speed up its 'capture'

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev ironically urged US President Donald Trump to speed up "the capture" of Greenland, otherwise the autonomous territory may vote to join Russia.

In a statement on Russian media platform Max on Monday evening, Medvedev quipped that if the US leader fails to "incorporate" the island "in time," it might join Russia through a referendum.

"Trump needs to hurry up. According to unverified information, within a few days, there could be a sudden referendum where all 55,000 residents of Greenland might vote to join Russia. And that's it!" said Medvedev, a former president and prime minister of Russia.

Trump has repeatedly said Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory is crucial to US national security, alleging without evidence that it is "covered with Russian and Chinese submarines all over the place."

Medvedev also sarcastically argued that the US capture of Greenland is essential for eliminating "the hornets' nest of drug mafia in the hotbed of apocalyptic evil (...)."

"Generally speaking, the capture of Greenland by the US would be beneficial for the improvement of the global climate. Firstly, it would allow for the elimination of the hornets' nest of drug mafia in the hotbed of apocalyptic evil -- the megapolis Nuuk," he said.

Nuuk, Greenland's capital and largest city, has a population of around 20,000. Medvedev's reference to drugs appeared to allude to a recent US operation in Venezuela in which President Nicolas Maduro was captured and transported to the US on drug trafficking charges.

Medvedev also mocked Trump's recent post on the US platform Truth Social, where he shared a fabricated Wikipedia image labeling him as "acting president of Venezuela." "Secondly, brilliant Trump would acquire a new title -- acting president of Greenland, which he would handle excellently."

"Thirdly, as a result of a unique military operation, it would be possible to capture and bring to justice all European villains who sought to destroy the US and defend the debauchery-stricken refuge of infernal filth -- so-called Greenland. A variety of despicable Macrons, Starmeres, Merkels, Stubbs, and other Americaphobes who wish shame upon the Great Creation of the Founding Fathers," he said.

Medvedev, who served as the Russian president in 2008-2012, and prime minister 2012-2020, is known for his provocative statements.

His comments came after Republican lawmaker Randy Fine introduced a bill in the US Congress on Monday proposing the "annexation of Greenland" and its incorporation into the United States.





