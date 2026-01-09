Over 300 flights canceled, delayed in Moscow due to heavy snowfall

More than 300 international and domestic flights are delayed or canceled at Moscow airports on Friday due to unusually heavy snowfall, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reports.

A total of 271 arriving and departing flights are delayed, while 42 flights are canceled at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports, according to airport data.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said that despite the severe weather conditions, Moscow airports continue to receive and dispatch flights.

Earlier, the Emergency Situations Ministry warned of heavy snowfall, strong winds with gusts reaching up to 18 meters per second, icy conditions and snowdrifts on roads in Moscow through Jan. 10.

Russia's Hydrometeorological Center has issued an orange weather alert for the capital.





