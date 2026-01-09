2 injured in federal agent shooting in Portland: Police

US federal immigration enforcement agents shot two people in Oregon on Thursday, according to local police.

Portland Police Officers confirmed that federal agents were involved in the shooting.

"At 2:24 p.m., officers received information that a man who had been shot was calling and requesting help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds," police said in a statement, which added that Portland Police were "not involved."

Those injured were taken to the hospital in conditions that are unknown, according to police.