Starmer sets position on Greenland in call with Trump

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer set his position on Greenland on Wednesday during a call with US President Donald Trump, according to a statement.

Starmer's office said the two leaders discussed "the joint operation to intercept the Bella 1 as part of shared efforts to crack down on sanctions busting, recent progress on Ukraine and the US operation in Venezuela."

US forces announced Wednesday the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, previously known as M/V Bella 1, in the North Atlantic Ocean for "violations of US sanctions."

"The Prime Minister also set out his position on Greenland," the statement added.

Starmer said Monday that Greenland's future must be decided solely by Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, stressing Denmark's role as a close European and NATO ally.

His remarks came in response to renewed suggestions from Trump that the US should annex the semi-autonomous territory.