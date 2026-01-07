Canada’s prime minister says he sees chance for peace in Ukraine

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that there was an opportunity for peace in Ukraine at a 30-country Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris.

"We are seeing the opportunity to have a just and sustainable peace," Carney said in a news conference at the Canadian Embassy in France. "The goal is to finalize security guarantees."

Carney also co-signed a deal to help secure Ukraine from future Russian attacks if a peace deal is reached in Paris.

This week it was announced that Chrystia Freeland, Canada's former deputy prime minister and foreign minister, was named by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an economic advisor.

Other issues were also in focus at the Paris meeting, including the US push to take control of Greenland for security reasons and its military operation in Venezuela to capture the country's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Carney met with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday and said in a news release that he "emphasized Canada's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland."

The Canadian prime minister also met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to a news release, Carney "reaffirmed Canada's commitment to strengthening the (NATO) alliance and contributing to its capabilities."

There was no mentioned of Greenland or Denmark in the release.

However, at his news conference, Carney said Greenland's future was "a decision for Greenland and Denmark exclusively."