Spain not to recognize U.S. intervention in Venezuela

Spain will not recognize a ⁠U.S. intervention in Venezuela that violates international law, ‍Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on ‌Saturday, after ‍U.S. forces captured long-serving Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an overnight operation.

"Spain did not recognize the Maduro regime. But neither will it recognize an intervention that violates ⁠international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence", Sanchez wrote on X, after U.S. President ‌Donald Trump announced the U.S. would run the South American country until a "safe" transition was ‍completed.

Sanchez also called on ‍all parties ‍to "think of the ⁠civilian population, to ‍respect the United Nations Charter, and to articulate a fair and dialogued ⁠transition."





