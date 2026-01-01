Ukraine ’10 percent’ away from reaching peace deal with Russia: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his New Year's Eve address that Ukraine is "10 percent" away from reaching an agreement to end the war with Russia, while warning that Kyiv will not accept a "weak deal" that could prolong the conflict.

In a video message released on Telegram late Wednesday, Zelenskyy said a peace agreement was "90 percent ready."

"Ten percent remains. And that is far more than just numbers.

"Those are the ten percent that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe," he added.

Zelenskyy said his country seeks an end to the war, while rejecting the notion of peace at any price.

"We want an end to the war, but not the end of Ukraine," he stressed.

Recognizing the heavy toll of nearly four years of war, he said Ukrainians are tired but remain resolute.

Zelenskyy highlighted that he would not sign any agreement that undermines the country or simply postpones further fighting.

"Any signature placed on weak agreements only fuels the war.

"My signature will be placed on a strong agreement," he added.

All ongoing diplomatic efforts are focused on achieving that goal, he said.





