US, Japanese defense chiefs discuss regional security

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke by phone with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi on Thursday about regional security.

Hegseth and Koizumi exchanged views on Japan's efforts to increase its defense spending and strengthen its capabilities, the Pentagon said in a statement.

China's military activities and the importance of realistic training and exercises across Japan, including in the Southwest Islands, were also on the agenda.

They "reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and underscored their commitment to deterring aggression in the Asia-Pacific," the statement added.



