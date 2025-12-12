Putin, Erdoğan hold talks on sidelines of Ashgabat forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks on the sidelines of an international forum in Ashgabat, focusing on bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and efforts to end the war in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.

The meeting began in an expanded format with delegations and focused on Russian-Turkish relations, particularly trade and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said.

The two sides discussed major joint projects, including the continuation of construction at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

The leaders also exchanged views on Ukraine, as well as regional and international issues.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later also joined the Russian-Turkish talks.

- Moscow, Tehran relations

Putin also held a separate meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he said relations between Moscow and Tehran are developing "very constructively," noting growth in bilateral trade and progress on major joint projects, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the North-South transport corridor.

He also said Russia continues close coordination with Iran on key international issues, including the Iranian nuclear program, and supports Tehran at the UN.

Pezeshkian thanked Russia for backing Iran's political positions internationally and said Tehran is committed to implementing agreements reached under the comprehensive strategic partnership signed earlier this year.

- Putin's Turkmenistan contact

Putin also met Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov following the plenary session of the International Forum "Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future."

He congratulated Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality, describing the policy as a stabilizing factor for the region and a foundation for strong bilateral relations.

The two leaders highlighted growing economic cooperation and coordination on international platforms, and agreed to continue discussions in the near future.