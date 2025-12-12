EU chief tells Trump administration not to meddle in European democracy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the US administration should not interfere in European democratic processes, pushing back against Washington's latest National Security Strategy and its criticism of the EU.

Speaking at the POLITICO 28 gala event in Brussels on Thursday, von der Leyen said decisions on leadership and elections in Europe rest solely with voters.

"It is not on us, when it comes to elections, to decide who the leader of the country will be, but on the people of this country," she said, stressing that "the sovereignty of the voters … must be protected."

"Nobody else is supposed to interfere, without any question," she added, responding to questions about the US strategy published last week that sparked concern across Europe.

The document warns of what it describes as Europe's impending "civilizational erasure" within two decades, a narrative that has found traction among far-right leaders in Europe, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as well as in Russia.

It also criticizes European efforts to curb far-right movements, portraying them as political censorship, and calls for "cultivating resistance" to the EU's current direction within member states.

Von der Leyen said such concerns underline the EU's push for a proposed "Democracy Shield," aimed at strengthening defenses against foreign interference, particularly online and during elections.

While underscoring her long-standing commitment to transatlantic ties, von der Leyen said Europe should focus on its own strengths and unity.

"From the bottom of my heart, I'm a convinced transatlanticist," she said, adding that Europe must "take pride in being the European Union" and stand up for a unified bloc.

She also acknowledged shifts in EU-US relations, saying they have changed as Europe itself has evolved, but stressed the importance of confidence in Europe's own position and values.

Her remarks followed Trump's recent criticism of Europe in an interview, in which he described the continent as "decaying" and led by "weak" leaders, saying Europe "doesn't know what to do."