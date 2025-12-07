Turkish FM Fidan meets Somalia’s President Sheikh Mohamud in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on the margins of the Doha Forum on Sunday, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said.

No further information on the meeting was shared.

The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum kicked off in the Qatari capital on Saturday under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress."

The two-day event brought together officials and global leaders, including Fidan, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

