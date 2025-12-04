Zelenskyy says Ukrainian delegation off to US for talks on proposed peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said that his country's delegation flew to the US for talks on Washington's proposed peace plan to end the ongoing war.

Speaking to the RBC-Ukraine news agency, Zelenskyy said that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov flew to the US for negotiations with Washington's delegation.

"I will know more, broader information, after they meet and they call me," Zelenskyy said, concerning the Ukrainian delegation's visit, adding that the talks will take place either late Thursday or Friday.

Zelenskyy further commented on previous talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations, saying there were a number of contacts with the US in Florida.

"We prepared some decisions and proposals based on our joint vision with the American side," Zelenskyy said, noting that the US delegation flew to Russia's capital Moscow immediately after the consultations on Sunday.

Zelenskyy went on to say that he cannot comment on whether the talks in Russia were constructive or not, but stated that further negotiations between Kyiv and Washington after the talks in Moscow had already been agreed upon.

The Ukrainian president's remarks came just two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow on Tuesday for discussions on Washington's revised draft peace plan for Ukraine.

After the meeting, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said talks in the Russian capital were "constructive, very useful, and informative," adding that the five-hour discussions "thoroughly" covered a possible settlement for the over three-and-a-half-year war.

For his part, Trump said Wednesday that the US delegation had a "reasonably good meeting" with Putin, adding their impression from the talks was that the Russian president would "like to make a deal" to end the ongoing conflict.