Maduro describes phone call with Trump as cordial and respectful

Venezuelan authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday commented for the first time on his recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, describing it as respectful and cordial.



"I received a call and spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump," Maduro said in an address broadcast on state television.



Maduro said the conversation took place "in a tone of respect" and expressed hope that it could be a step "towards a respectful dialogue" between the two countries, which have not had diplomatic relations since 2019.



"Dialogue is welcome, diplomacy is welcome because we're always going to seek peace," Maduro said, adding in English: "Peace – yes. War – never."



Trump on Sunday confirmed reports that he had recently spoken to Maduro on the phone, but did not reveal any details. "I wouldn't say it went well or badly. It was a phone call," he said.



The Trump administration in recent months has stepped up the rhetoric and measures against Venezuela, with Washington accusing Caracas of bringing deadly drugs into the US.



The US has massed additional troops in the Caribbean and deployed the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford, to the region. Trump has also said that he has authorized covert operations by the CIA in Venezuela.



Since September, the US military has repeatedly fired on boats suspected of drug smuggling in the Caribbean, killing more than 80 people, according to US figures.



UN human rights experts have warned the strikes may be violating international law.



Venezuela accuses Washington of wanting to bring about regime change there.



