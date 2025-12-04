Macron says ‘peace, economic rebalancing’ on agenda during China trip

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he will discuss "peace and economic rebalancing" with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders meet in Beijing.

"I am keen to work with China and all our partners on these major challenges," Macron said as he began a three-day state visit to China at Xi's invitation.

He said France was even "more determined" to work with China and partner countries in light of his country assuming the G7 presidency in January.

"Together we can change things," Macron said in a brief statement on the US social media company X's platform.

Accompanied by business leaders and government officials, this is Macron's fourth state visit to the world's second-largest economy.

Macron and his wife Brigitte were received by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi upon landing in Beijing.

He will hold talks with Xi, Premier Li Qiang and China's top lawmaker Zhao Leji before traveling Friday to the sprawling southwestern city of Chengdu.

Xi will host Macron for one-on-one talks in Chengdu, with bilateral ties, trade and US tariffs, and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza likely on the agenda.

The two leaders will also discuss China's ties with the European Union as trade between the two climbed to around $785.8 billion last year.

As Macron landed in Beijing, the EU on Wednesday launched a €3 billion ($3.5 billion) plan aimed at upgrading the bloc's economic arsenal and diminishing "its heavy reliance on China for critical minerals, including rare earths," according to the South China Morning Post.

"Europe remains a champion of open trade and global investment, but openness without security becomes vulnerability," said European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, according to Euronews.

"To stay resilient in a shifting geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape, we must use our tools more strategically and assertively while developing new ones to reinforce our economic security," he added.



