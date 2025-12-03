US deportation flights to Venezuela to continue

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has approved a request from Washington to resume accepting deportation flights from the United States, Transport Minister Ramón Celestino Velásquez said on Tuesday.



The move comes amid sharply rising tensions between the two countries.



Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed. Caracas responded by saying Washington had unilaterally decided to halt further deportation flights carrying migrants.



Trump has toughened his rhetoric and actions toward the South American country in recent weeks.



The US has deployed the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and additional warships to the Caribbean, saying the mission is aimed at countering drug trafficking.



Observers have speculated that Washington may be preparing strikes on targets in Venezuela, or seeking to force a change of government in Caracas.



Several international airlines suspended services to Venezuela after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned of increased military activity and heightened security risks.



According to Venezuelan authorities, around 14,000 migrants have been returned since March on a total of 75 flights, even as tensions with Washington escalated. The most recent flight, from the US state of Arizona, landed on Friday with 136 returnees, local media reported.



