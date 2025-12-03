Germany moves to join UN treaty for protected zones on high seas

Germany plans to join a UN treaty that allows the creation of protected areas on the high seas.



A draft law is expected to be approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday before being sent to parliament. Although Germany has already signed the agreement, formal ratification requires legislation.



The High Seas Treaty, allows countries for the first time globally to establish marine protected zones in areas on the high seas. It also calls for environmental assessments of human activities such as fishing.



In 2023, more than 160 countries in New York agreed on the treaty after prolonged negotiations.



German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider said the oceans are under severe pressure from plastic pollution, overfishing, chemicals and climate change, and stressed that it was important to create areas where marine ecosystems can recover.



The high seas are areas beyond any national jurisdiction and, in effect, belong to no one. So far, there have been no uniform environmental rules governing them.



