Trump backs Asfura, vows pardon for ex-Honduras leader Hernández

US President Donald Trump weighed in on the presidential election in Honduras on Friday, with an endorsement of Nasry Asfura of the conservative National Party, and pledged to pardon former leader Juan Orlando Hernandez.

"If Tito Asfuro wins for President of Honduras, because the United States has so much confidence in him, his Policies, and what he will do for the Great People of Honduras, we will be very supportive.

"If he doesn't win, the United States will not be throwing good money after bad, because a wrong Leader can only bring catastrophic results to a country, no matter which country it is," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said Asfura, the former mayor of the national capital of Tegucigalpa, will be a "great president," and pledged the US would work "closely" with him should he prevail.

"Additionally, I will be granting a Full and Complete Pardon to Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez who has been, according to many people that I greatly respect, treated very harshly and unfairly," he added.

Hernandez, who served from 2014 to 2022, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in the US for drug trafficking.

Trump tied both declarations to the Honduran election, suggesting the country is on the verge of "Great Political and Financial Success" if Asfuro wins.

"Vote for Tito Asfuro for president, and congratulations to Juan Orlando Hernandez on your upcoming pardon. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Make Honduras Great Again," he said.

Hondurans will head to the polls Sunday.

According to multiple opinion polls, the race to succeed President Xiomara Castro is locked in a three-way tie involving Rixi Moncada of the ruling party, Asfura and Liberal Party figure Salvador Nasralla.



