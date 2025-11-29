Palestinians: Injuries after settler attack near Bethlehem

Radical Israeli settlers injured ten Palestinians in an attack in the West Bank, according to local sources on Saturday.



A woman was hit by a shot from a settler's weapon and is being treated in hospital, the Palestinian Red Crescent aid organization reported.



Several other people were injured in the attack in a village near the city of Bethlehem, three of whom were also taken to hospital, it said.



The Israeli army confirmed that it had received a report of a violent confrontation between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the area, including mutual stone throwing and shots fired towards the Palestinians.



Soldiers and border police arrived in the area and dispersed the crowd, the military said.



"Several Israeli civilians were injured as a result of the clash, but refused medical treatment," officials added, noting that several Palestinians were also injured.



Settlers entered the Palestinian-inhabited village and started the confrontation, according to Palestinian reports.



Since the start of the Gaza war more than two years ago, there has been an increase in violence by radical settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.



The Israeli army is repeatedly accused of not taking decisive enough action against the initiators. There are rarely any reports of settlers being held accountable after attacks.

