Death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia jumps to 225

At least 225 people have been killed and dozens remain missing after a series of floods and landslides swept through three provinces on Indonesia's Sumatra island this week, authorities said on Saturday.



The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) warned that the toll could rise as rescue teams reach isolated communities cut off by days of torrential rain.



"There are still points we have not been able to enter," BNPB chief Suharyanto said. "The data will continue to change."



North Sumatra has been hardest hit, with officials reporting 116 deaths and 42 people missing.



Heavy rainfall on steep terrain triggered landslides, washed out rural roads and disrupted major transport routes, the agency said.



The central government has deployed additional troops and emergency personnel along with aircraft, heavy machinery and a presidential aid package containing generators, communication equipment and inflatable boats, it said.



In Aceh, on Sumatra's northern tip, authorities have confirmed 35 deaths, with 25 missing and eight injured.



More than 4,800 households have been evacuated, and nearly 100 shelters have been set up in the coastal city of Lhokseumawe, the second-largest city in Aceh province.



Flooding has also damaged the main transport corridor along Aceh's eastern coast, including the failure of a key bridge linking the provincial capital Banda Aceh to southern districts.



In West Sumatra, the disaster agency reported 74 deaths, 12 missing and four injured, with more than 3,900 households sheltering in temporary facilities.



With forecasts predicting continued heavy rain, the government has begun cloud-seeding flights to reduce the risk of further landslides and flash floods, as road access remains limited and debris continues to block rescue efforts.



Indonesia experiences some of the world's most intense monsoon rains, and scientists warn that extreme weather is becoming more frequent as global temperatures rise.

